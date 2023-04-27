Members of the press watch as soldiers fire the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) during the combined joint littoral live fire exercises at the Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui in San Antonio, Zambales on April 26, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on Thursday said it was coordinating with the Balikatan 2023 organizers after a civilian aircraft reportedly interrupted the war games by entering a no-fly zone.

In a statement, CAAP said it is investigating the incident and identifying the said aircraft.

It has also issued airspace restrictions through 7 notices to airmen (NOTAMs).

"The CAAP issues airspace restrictions through a NOTAM and ensures that pilots and aircraft operators are briefed by its Air Traffic Service (ATS) before flight plans are accepted, especially with regards to no-fly zones," it said.

"CAAP would like to assure the public that it is committed to ensuring the safety of all air operations within its jurisdiction, especially in sensitive areas such as during military exercises," it added.

Philippine and United States troops continued to hold the military drills in the 38th and largest iteration of the Balikatan exercises.

On the final leg of the war games, US and Philippine troops fired a salvo of rockets at a warship representing an enemy vessel in the disputed South China Sea on Wednesday, with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. watching the drills.

It was the first time the countries conducted a joint live-fire exercise in the hotly contested waters, which China claims almost entirely.

This was the first Balikatan drills under Marcos, who has sought stronger defense ties with the United States and is set to discuss them with US President Joe Biden during his visit to Washington.

