President Rodrigo Roa Duterte delivers his speech during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) 43rd Commencement Exercises at the Campos Grandstand, Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Silang, Cavite on April 21, 2022. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo



MANILA— President Rodrigo Duterte has joked about meeting some of his followers in hell, and even depose Satan himself, as he is set to leave Malacañang in 2 months' time.

Duterte reflected at his leadership and said he was still puzzled about how he won the country's top office 6 years ago even if he was just a mayor from Davao City, saying "there is time for everything."

He is set to step down from his constitutionally-limited term by the end of June.

"Pero alam ko na ‘yung bituin na ‘yan, bababa rin ako. Isang sikat, lahat ng katangian nandiyan pati sa --- pati sa mga magaganda. Kasi kung mamatay ako, dalhin ko na lang kayo sa… At ‘wag kayong matakot mamatay, ako ang bahala sa inyo," Duterte said during his speech in Taguig City on Sunday.

"Kaya dalhin ko na lang kayo doon sa impiyerno at huwag kayong matakot, hintayin ko kayo doon, doon na tayo lahat," he added.

The 77-year-old joked that he could even replace Satan in hell by deposing him, and making a soup out of his tail.

"Huwag kayong matakot kay satanas kasi pagdating ninyo pakitaan ko kayo ng exhibition. Pupuntahan ko ‘yan si Satanas sa trono niya at sampalin ko ‘yang p***** i** ka," said Duterte.

"Umalis ka na diyan kay kung hindi, putulin ko ‘yang buntot mo gawain kong bulalo ‘yang p***** i**. At sabihin ko satanas, tumabi ka na. Dumating na ang Presidente ng Pilipinas na papalit sa iyo. Iyon lang mapangako ko. Wala na akong ibang mapangako, wala na ako sa puwesto, lahat."

The tough-talking President has been known internationally for his bloody drug war and for cursing at the Pope.

At the beginning of his office, Duterte criticized the Catholic Church, calling them "hypocrites" and even urged the public to stop going to Mass.

The President had mocked Catholics’ practice of venerating saints during town fiestas.

He had also joked about having a new religion - the Iglesia ni Rodrigo.

