Sputnik V trial doses to go to 4 hospitals, 3 inoculation hubs in Metro Manila

A medical specialist holds a vial of the Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus in a department store in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 18, 2021. Shamil Zhumatov, Reuters/File

MANILA - The Philippines' initial doses of Sputnik V vaccines will be distributed to 4 hospitals and 3 vaccination facilities in the capital region, a Department of Health (DOH) official said Monday, hours before the expected deliveries.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the following vaccination facilities will receive the Russian-made vaccines:

MANILA

- Ospital ng Maynila

- Sta. Ana Hospital

MUNTINLUPA

- Ospital ng Muntinlupa

- Asian Hospital and Medical Center

MAKATI

- Makati Colliseum

TAGUIG

- Lakeshore Vaccination Hub

PARANAQUE

- Ayala Mall Manila Bay

"Titingnan natin 'yung experience diyan at kung may kailangan po tayong i-improve, i-improve po natin," Vergeire said in an online press conference.

(We will look at their experience and improve what needs to be improved.)

The Philippines received some 15,000 Sputnik V shots, a fraction of the country's 500,000 order from a Russian manufacturer, to see if the government is capable of transporting and storing the jabs that must be kept at -18 degrees Celsius.

"We do not receive vaccines na may issues while being transported here kaya sinasalubong natin sa airport," the Undersecretary said.

(We do not receive vaccines that incurred issues while being transported here that's why we fetch the shipments from the airport.)

"Mayroon tayong monitoring ng temperature upon arrival. 'Pag nilipat siya sa carrier o transport system, iche-check natin ulit... We check it regularly so we are sure of the quality of the vaccines," she said.

(We monitor the temperature upon arrival. Once it is transferred to the carrier or the transport system, we will check it again.)

The government is expected to seek the help of the private sector in storing temperature-sensitive COVID-19 vaccines once the country's 485,000 Sputnik V doses arrive, Vergeire said.

"Hindi pa po tayo nagkakaroon ng experience ng ganitong paghandle ng temperature," she said.

(We have yet to experience handling these types of temperature requirement.)

"We will still seek the help of the private sector lalo na kung marami nang doses na dadating. Namapa na natin kung saan 'yung may mga kapasidad para dito," she said.

(We will still seek the help of the private sector, especially when more doses arrive. We have mapped out the facilities capable of handling these.)

The Philippines began its inoculation program in March with Sinovac and Astrazeneca jabs.

The country, which is among the Southeast Asian nations with the most number of COVID-19 cases, has fully inoculated 284,553 Filipinos, according to data from the DOH.

The Philippines has also administered first doses to some 1.65 million others.

