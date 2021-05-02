Sputnik V vaccines to be rolled out in 5 Metro Manila cities: DOH

MANILA — Five cities in Metro Manila will receive the first batch of Sputnik V, the coronavirus vaccine developed by Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, an official from the Department of Health (DOH) said Sunday.

DOH director Napoleon Arevalo said the 15,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccine would be given to Manila, Makati, Taguig, Parañaque, and Muntinlupa because the cities have the appropriate cold storage facilities for the jabs, which need to be stored at -18 degrees Celsius.

"Sa Sputnik V, nangangailangan ng (it needs a) cold chain management that is different from that of Sinovac and AstraZeneca," Arevalo told ABS-CBN News, citing the other 2 brands of COVID-19 vaccine that have been used in the country.

The Sputnik V vaccine — which arrived on Saturday — will be delivered from the MetroPac cold storage facility in Marikina City to the 5 local government units on Monday afternoon, Arevalo said.

"Ang ating instruction (our instruction is) once the local government has already received the vaccines, they can start [administering]," he said.

Arevalo said the first batch of Sputnik V vaccine would be used to prepare for the expected arrival of the additional 485,000 doses this month.

"Ito ang titingnan, ang processes, how are we going to roll these out in specific areas, para bago pa man dumating ang big quantity of Sputnik V, may pinag-draw-an na tayo ng experience," he said.

(This is what we're going to look at, the processes. How are we going to roll these out in specific areas, so that before the big quantity of Sputnik V arrives, we have already drawn from experience.)

The Philippines expects 22 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from various companies to arrive until June, Arevalo said.

The Russia-made vaccine can be administered to Filipinos aged 18 and above, according to Arevalo. The second dose must be given 28 days after the first shot was injected.

As of April 30, 1.9 million Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19, of whom 280,000 have completed their second dose.

The Philippine government is eyeing to vaccinate around 70 million Filipinos by the end of the year to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO: