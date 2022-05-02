A woman with a baby in quarantine looks through the window of their apartment, amid COVID-19 full lockdown of the city in Shanghai, China, April 27, 2022. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE/file

MANILA — A Commission on Elections (Comelec) commissioner on Monday said holding a special election for overseas Filipino voters in Shanghai, China is "justified" amid the lockdown imposed in the city.

"If na-lift yun (lockdown) after the elections, we are justified mag-conduct ng special elections to those areas na nagkaroon ng suspension," commissioner Marlon Casquejo said.

There are 1,900 registered voters in Shanghai.

Meanwhile, Casquejo said Comelec is unlikely to extend the overseas voting in Canada after the deployment of ballots there was delayed.

"Sa pagkaalam ko ay lahat na po ng balota ay napadala na kasi voting by mail po yung Canada, so lahat po naipadala, so meaning aabot din tayo sa election day."

"With regards to the extension baka mahirapan tayo to grant the request or justify the request because the election is based on the Constitution. Hindi po tayo puwede mag-extend," he added.