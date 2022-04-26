A delivery man rides a scooter through a road blockade and a makeshift COVID-19 testing site during the city lockdown in Shanghai, China, April 25, 2022. Alex Plavevski, EPA-EFE

MANILA — Seven more Filipinos in Shanghai, China tested positive for COVID-19, the country's consul general in the Chinese financial capital said Tuesday.

The total number of confirmed infections among Filipinos in Shanghai stood at 17, Consul General Josel Ignacio told TeleRadyo.

Of the figure, 3 have been discharged from isolation facilities while 14 are considered active cases, he added.

China is trying to contain a wave of infections in Shanghai—its biggest city—which has been almost entirely locked down for weeks. It reported 52 new COVID deaths on Tuesday.

The economic hub of 25 million people is struggling to defeat China's worst outbreak in 2 years, despite weeks of strict measures. It has recorded over half a million cases since March 1.

Under its zero-COVID strategy, China imposed lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions to stamp out infections.

Ignacio reiterated that the government would provide food assistance to Filipinos affected by the lockdown.

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration will also give $200 to those who have contracted the coronavirus, he added.

Among those who caught COVID-19 was Carlo (not his real name) who is working at a restaurant in Shanghai for more than 15 years.

He told TeleRadyo he was brought to an isolation facility on April 1 after contracting COVID-19. He spent 22 days there and was only discharged following a series of tests.

"Ang hirap makalabas ng isolation facility kasi kailangan mong i-prove 'yung sarili mo na wala kang sakit. Kailangan magaling ka na talaga bago ka nila i-release," he said.

Carlo also said he was still waiting for help from the Philippine government.

"Hopefully sana magbigay dahil hindi kakayanin ho kasi mukhang matagal pa 'tong lockdown na 'to kasi ang policy zero cases," he added.

—With a report from Agence France-Presse