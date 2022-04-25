MULTIMEDIA

In Shanghai, not a throwback to 2020

Hector Retamal, AFP

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands on a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on Monday. The Chinese government has sealed off entrances of public housing blocks and closed off entire streets in Shanghai as the latest coronavirus surge dragged into its fourth week.