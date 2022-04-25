Home > Overseas MULTIMEDIA In Shanghai, not a throwback to 2020 Hector Retamal, AFP Posted at Apr 25 2022 09:39 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber A health worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) stands on a street during a Covid-19 coronavirus lockdown in the Jing'an district in Shanghai on Monday. The Chinese government has sealed off entrances of public housing blocks and closed off entire streets in Shanghai as the latest coronavirus surge dragged into its fourth week. Read More: china coronavirus covid-19 health lockdown shanghai virus /entertainment/04/25/22/willow-pill-wins-rupauls-drag-race-season-14/news/04/25/22/meta-probes-takedown-of-pna-radyo-pilipinas-links-on-fb/sports/04/25/22/pba-with-handful-of-picks-blackwater-shares-wish-list/life/04/25/22/list-underrated-places-to-visit-in-davao-del-sur/entertainment/04/25/22/hint-of-romance-janine-posts-snap-of-paulo-in-ny