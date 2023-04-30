Students participate in their first face-to-face classes at the Francisco Legaspi Memorial School in Pasig City on November 2, 2022, as the Department of Education implements full physical class attendance in public schools nationwide after 2 years of online and hybrid learning. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Public schools in Muntinlupa City will be shifting to blended learning due to the high heat index.

In an announcement posted on Facebook, Mayor Ruffy Biazon said all 28 public elementary, junior and senior high schools in the city will be shifting to blended learning modality from May 2 to June 2, according to the city's Schools Division Office.

Blended learning will include both face-to-face and asynchronous modalities, according to Schools Division Superintendent Evangeline Ladines.

Parents and students are advised to coordinate with their respective school officials for more information.

Photo from Schools Division Office-Muntinlupa City on Facebook.

The decision to shift to blended learning was due to the high heat index experienced in Metro Manila the past week.

The city government of Muntinlupa also said the decision to shift to blended learning can also help address the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the city.

"The City Government of Muntinlupa concurs with and supports the decision of the Muntinlupa Schools Division Office to shift to Blended Learning Delivery Modality from May 2 to June 2 for health reasons during the severe high temperature conditions being experienced this season," Mayor Ruffy Biazon said.

"We also consider this as a measure to proactively address the rising cases of COVID infections in the city which has seen 10 active cases on April 20 to 33 active cases on April 30," he added.

Meanwhile, classes in Pasig City will continue to be conducted in person, but class hours will be shorter, based on the recommendation of Pasig School Division Superintendent Sheryll Gayola.

"Most of our schools chose shortened class hours, to avoid the time where heat index is at its peak. The DepEd gave the school heads the authority to decide what is best for the learners so they just inform the Schools Division Office of Pasig on their preferred modality," the Pasig City Media Office said.

The Department of Education earlier said school administrators can suspend face-to-face classes due to natural disasters, calamities and human-induced hazards, but modular distance learning should be implemented to replace the canceled or suspended classes.

DepEd also said school heads can suspend in-person classes and implement modular distance learning due to extremely high temperatures which can put students’ health at risk.

- report from Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News

