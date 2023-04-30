Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Sunday departed for the United States for a 5-day official visit, calling the trip as part of the Philippines’ “efforts to further reinforce our bonds with the United States.”

While meeting US President Joe Biden “is essential to advancing our national interest and strengthening that very important alliance,” the trip will also include meetings with key industries and sectors,” Marcos Jr. said in his pre-departure speech.

“During this visit, we will reaffirm our commitment to fostering our long-standing alliance as an instrument of peace and as a catalyst of development in the Asia-Pacific region and for that matter, the rest of the world,” he said.

Marcos Jr. said he would convey to his US counterpart that “the President is determined to forge an even closer relationship with the United States in a wide range of areas that does not only address concerns of our times, but also those that are critical to advancing our core interests.”

Among the issues Marcos Jr. expects to raise with Biden and other US officials are food security, agricultural production, digital economi, energy, climate change, cyber security, threats to economy, and global supply chain disruptions.

“One of my priorities for this visit is to push for greater economic investment, science and technology and innovation cooperation between the US and the Philippines,” the Philippine President said.

Marcos Jr. said he is keen to “find opportunities” in the semiconductors, critical minerals, renewable and clean energy —including nuclear — and infrastructure projects that will improve our digital and telecommunication systems.

“I expect to meet with American business leaders to further promote trade and investment in the Philippines… that would serve to grow our economy even more,” he said.

Also included in the President’s US itinerary is a meeting with the Filipino-American community.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said that there are some 4.21 million Filipinos in the US, making Filipinos the third largest Asian group in the world’s biggest economy.

Marcos Jr. is expected to leave Washington DC on May 5, and proceed to London to attend the coronation of King Charles III on May 6.

