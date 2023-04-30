4 detainees escape Zamboanga's custodial facility

ZAMBOANGA CITY — Four detainees at the Zamboanga City Police Station 8 escaped on Saturday night by supposedly cutting the steel bars of the custodial facility, police said on Sunday.

Initial report from the police station at Barangay Sinunuc in this city showed the jailbreak happened around 8 p.m. on Saturday.

This was noticed when other detainees "started shouting and upon hearing the commotion," prompting the duty detention guard to go to the facility to check what it was about.

"The other [persons under police custody] informed the duty detention guard that four 4 [of them] managed to escape," the preliminary report read.

A manhunt operation is currently underway, with the police station coordinating with other stations and operating units in the city on the matter.

The escapees had been detained due to violation of Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act.

— Report from Marco Miguel

