MANILA — Ten people jailed for various crimes escaped a detention facility in Pasay City on Holy Monday.

Initial police reports said 3 of the detainees broke the iron bars of the Malibay Detention Facility in Barangay 152 at 4:30 a.m. The 10 detainees then overpowered the duty jailer and took his service firearms, money and the keys to the jail before escaping.

The commander of the Malibay police station has been sacked following the pre-dawn jailbreak, the Pasay City police confirmed.

Police said the 10 fugitives were facing carjacking, robbery and narcotics charges.

A manhunt operation is ongoing.

Authorities released the following photos of the escapees.

One of 10 who inmates bolted the Malibay Detention Facility in Pasay on April 3, 2023. DILG-Pasay

Those who have information on the whereabouts of the fugitives should report to the nearest police station, or through mobile numbers 09568005277, 09985987922, and 09173661036, the Southern Police District said.

— With a report from Raffy Santos, ABS-CBN News