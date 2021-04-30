Duque nagbabala laban sa posibilidad ng COVID-19 crisis gaya ng sa India

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Nagbabala si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III na hindi malayong sapitin ng Pilipinas ang kalunos-lunos na krisis na kinahaharap ng India dahil sa COVID-19, kung saan di bumababa sa 300,000 ang nagpopositibo kada araw.

Ani Duque, posible ito kung magpapatuloy ang aniya'y pagiging pasaway ng mga Pilipino sa mga ipinatutupad na minimum health standards.

"Pagka hindi tayo sumunod doon sa ating minimum health standards [and] if we do not intensify our COVID pandemic response like what has happened in India and also in some other countries where the second or third waves are being experienced, that is a big possibility," ani Duque.

Dagdag pa ng kalihim, dapat magsilbing leksyon sa Pilipinas ang dinadanas ng India.

"What are the best practices, what are the practices that are really worth avoiding…at the end of the day we just have to work together," aniya.

Sabi pa ni Duque, may magagawa ang mga Pinoy para agapan na hindi makaranas ng parehong krisis.

"We are not helpless. We are not without the power to fight this. Simple interventions, face mask, face shields, physical distancing, proper ventilation, avoidance of people in superspreader events, 'yung mga mass gathering lahat naman ito nandiyan na," saad niya.

Kasalukuyang hindi papayagang pumasok sa Pilipinas ang mga biyaherong galing o may travel history sa India sa nakalipas na 14 araw. Tatagal ang travel ban hanggang Mayo 14.