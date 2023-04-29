MANILA - More than 18,000 cops will be deployed nationwide to monitor and secure participants of planned Labor Day protests on Monday, Philippine National Police spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said Saturday.

"Ang kabilin-bilinan ng ating chief PNP ay we exercise maximum tolerance. At yung ating paramount consideration, yung respect for human rights, and freedom of expression and speech," Fajardo told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Our chief PNP, Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr., gave instructions that we exercise maximum tolerance, and that our paramount consideration should be respect for human rights and freedom of expression and speech.)

The PNP is maintaining its normal alert status on Labor Day, although regional directors and other field commanders have the discretion to raise the level depending on the situation on the ground, she said.

Fajardo said the deployed PNP personnel will focus on freedom parks and other authorized places of convergence where rallies and other protest actions will be held.

Other personnel are also assigned in major thoroughfares and transport hubs to provide security for people traveling this long weekend.