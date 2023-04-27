70,000 jobs available on Labor Day: DOLE

Job-seekers queue at a job fair in Quezon City on November 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) will be offering 70,000 jobs from different sectors during its career fair as it kicks off the celebration of Labor Day.

Labor Undersecretary Benjo Santos Benavidez said the jobs will be available in 42 different sites nationwide, but this will commence on Sunday at the SMX Convention Center in the Mall of Asia.

"Ito po ay mga trabaho na manggagaling po sa mga BPO, manufacturing, financial at insurance activities, ganundin po sa sales and marketing; ano po ang mga trabahong ito? Mga service representatives, mga production workers, mga service crew at financial consultant," said Benavidez in a televised briefing.

"Sana po ay punan po natin ang kanilang mga pangangailangan para po mabigyan po natin ang ating mga manggagawa ng isang disenteng trabaho," he added.

Meanwhile, around P1.8 billion worth of financial assistance will also be available to employees during the Labor Day celebration kickoff at the SMX Convention Center.

Some P100 million will also be allotted for the community-based package assistance Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged / Displaced Workers (TUPAD) in the capital region alone.

At least P48 million, meanwhile, will be available as livelihood assistance, he added.

"So, iyan po ay gagawin po namin iyong sa NCR, sa SMX. Subalit iyong iba pong pamamahagi ng mga tulong ay gagawin po sa iba’t ibang lokasyon sa Pilipinas, ito po ay pamumunuan ng ating mga regional offices," he said.

The theme for this year's Labor Day, "Pabahay, Bilihing Abot-Presyo, Benepisyo ng Matatag na Trabaho para sa mga Manggagawang Pilipino," will center on providing "concrete steps" in the challenges of many employees.

The Philippine Statistics Authority said the jobless rate in the country reached 2.47 million in February. Meanwhile, the underemployment rate improved to 12.9 percent or 6.29 million.

