Japan to honor ex-Defense chief Lorenzana, 3 others

Then-Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana (R) reviews an honor guard during his visit to the Defense Ministry in Tokyo, Japan. Issei Kato, POOL/AFP/file

MANILA -- The Japanese Embassy in the Philippines on Saturday announced that 4 Filipinos are set to receive the 2023 Spring Conferment of Japanese Decorations.

Former Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) secretary Alberto Romulo will receive the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun; former Department National Defense (DND) secretary Delfin Lorenzana will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star; former National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) chief Gamaliel Cordoba will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon; and maritime anthropologist and foremost Japanologist Dr. Cynthia Neri Zayas will receive the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette.

The Japanese government will honor the four for their "their significant contributions to forging stronger ties between Japan and the Philippines."

The Order of the Rising Sun has been conferred on several Filipinos in the past, including former President Jose Laurel and several Philippine ambassadors to Japan, according to the Official Gazette.

The Japanese embassy in Manila had said that the awarding of honors, including decorations and medals, is an act performed by the Emperor with the advice and approval of the Cabinet, based on Article 7 of the Constitution of Japan.