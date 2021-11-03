Former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin and Dr. Ines Yamanouchi Mallari were named on Nov. 3, 2021 as recipients of Japan's The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, and The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, respectively. Courtesy of the Embassy of Japan in the Philippines

MANILA - Former Defense Secretary Voltaire Gazmin and Dr. Ines Yamanouchi Mallari, an academic institution head in Mindanao, were named Wednesday as recipients of two Japanese government awards.

Gazmin, who was Defense chief during the administration of the late President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III from 2010 until 2016, is conferred with The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Star, the second of six classes in the Order, Japan's embassy in Manila said.

It is "in recognition of his contribution to strengthening the relationship between Japan and the Philippines on national defense," having taken an initiative to sign important pacts during his incumbency, the embassy said.

It cited the “Memorandum on Defense Cooperation and Exchanges Between The Ministry of Defense of Japan and The Department of National Defense of The Republic of the Philippines” in 2015, and the “Agreement Between The Government of Japan And The Government of The Republic of the Philippines Concerning The Transfer of Defense Equipment And Technology” in 2016.

"Japan highly valued his efforts to support the peace and stability of Asia Pacific and other regions," said the embassy.

Asked for his reaction, Gazmin told ABS-CBN News he is "honored and humbled" by the award which is Japan's first, having been established in 1875.

"I appreciate the acknowledgement accorded by Japan to my modest contribution in deepening the ties between the Philippines and Japan in general, and between our defense establishments in particular," he said.

"When we signed the Memo on Defense Cooperation between DND of RP and MOD of Japan in 2015, our shared intention was to lay the foundation for a closer defense cooperation," he added.

Mallari, president of Mindanao Kokusai Daigaku located in Davao City, is conferred with The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, the third class in the Order.

It is "in recognition of her contribution to promoting academic exchange and mutual understanding between Japan and the Philippines," the embassy said.

A third-generation Japanese descendant, Mallari introduced initiatives that helped her school provide "a wide range of curriculum related to Japan, including Japanese language," said the embassy.

"She has been exerting her efforts to introduce Japanese culture and promote the cultural exchange between two countries," it said.

"(She) has also contributed to the improvement of the status of Nikkeijin and the bilateral exchange between Japan and the Philippines through activities such as supporting the development of young generation of Nikkei-jin community, and organization of annual memorial service for the remembrance of Japanese settlers in Davao."

"In particular, she has greatly contributed to the investigation and interviews of Japanese descendants for the recognition of their Japanese nationality," the embassy said.

The Order of the Rising Sun has been conferred on some Filipinos in the past, including former President Jose Laurel and several Philippine ambassadors to Japan, according to the government's Official Gazette.



