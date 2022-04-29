Courtesy of VP Leni Robredo Official Facebook Page

QUEZON — "Uupo na tuloy ako sa Malacañang. Nagmamadali kasi kayong ihatid ako e."

Vice President Leni Robredo said this in jest Thursday night amid a chanting crowd at a grand rally in Lucena City, Quezon.

The presidential candidate told her eager supporters while in the middle of her speech that they have not yet heard her plans for the country.

“Ayan, okay na ba? Okay na? Uupo na tuloy ako. Salamat. Uupo na tuloy ako sa Malacañang. Nagmamadali kasi kayong ihatid ako e," she said.

Robredo however stressed they have their work cut out for them with barely 2 weeks to go before the May 9 elections.

"Meron pa po tayong 11 days. Hindi niyo pa ako puwedeng ihatid. Magtatrabaho pa tayo. Hindi pa po tayo panalo. Kailangan pa po nating magpagod,” she added.

The Vice President then went on to tell her supporters the “receipts” of the Office of the Vice President, most of them anti-poverty projects in the province, which started in Mulanay town when she was elected in 2016.

“Ano po 'yung gustong sabihin? Kaya ko po ito kinukwento sa inyo dahil 'pag panahon ng eleksyon, marami 'yung mga kandidatong pupunta dito, ang sasabihin mahal ko ang Quezon, kailangan ko ng boto ninyo. Pero pag sinasabing mahal ko ang Quezon, ang dapat tinatanong ng mga taga Quezon, noong wala pa bang eleksyon naalala niyo ba kaming bisitahin?"

"Dapat po tinatanong natin sila, noong hindi pa ba sila kandidato, ano ba 'yung tulong na dinala nila dito sa Quezon? Dahil napakadali lang magsabi na mahal nila 'yung Quezon,” Robredo said.

According to the group Leni People’s Campaign, the attendees to the Quezonduan rally reached 80,000, quoting local organizers and police.

As in other rallies, endorsements for Robredo came from fisherfolks, farmers, clergy and other basic sectors, as well as local politicians in Quezon led by former agriculture secretary Procy Alcala.

She also underscored to her supporters the need to reach out to more people.

“Bakit po ba mahalaga, bakit mahalaga na hindi tayo nakukuntento na nandito lang tayo sa isang malaking rally? Na kahit malalayong mga lugar, kahit maliliit na bayan, pinupuntahan natin? Unang-una gusto po nating maabot 'yung mga hindi makakapunta dito,” Robredo said.

She also emphasized in her speech the clean track record of her Angat Buhay ticket, including her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan who was not able to attend the Quezon rally.

“Ito po, kami po ni Senator Kiko, tingnan ninyo ang aming track record. Pag kami po nagsabi sa inyo na ayaw namin ng korapsyon, ang resibo po namin ang aming track record,” Robredo said.

RELATED VIDEO