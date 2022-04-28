Supporters raised their glasses for Vice President Leni Robredo during the Tagayan, a ritual sealing the “Quezonduan” between presidential candidate and the people of Quezon on April 28, Thursday at the Quezonduan: Grand People’s Rally in Lucena City, Quezon. VP Leni Media Bureau

LUCENA CITY, Quezon – Vice-President Leni Robredo’s supporters warmly welcomed her back to this province on Thursday through its local iconic spirit, lambanog, or coconut wine.

In a performance to welcome Robredo onstage, locals staged Quezon's traditional “tagayan” – or community drinking of lambanog – where locals bond over good conversation (“huntahan”) and coconut wine served and shared in a single shot glass with each participant taking a swig at a time.

But before the tagayan begins, the “tanggero” who calls the shots pours the first and tips it to the ground.

Depending on the intent, it can either pay homage to something or someone, or serve to ward off evil and bad spirits.

"Hindi ba’t ayon sa ating kaugalian, ang unang tagay ay hindi agad tinutungga," the performance's tanggero announced, to the assent of the Lucena crowd.

"Iniaalay ito sa mga masasamanng espiritu. Itagay."

They then tipped over the shot glass to fend off "tax evaders," and "revisionists at apologists na walang karespe-repseto sa ating kasaysayan."

"Para sa mga trolls, at sa mga kalupulan ng taksil sa bayan, na hanggang ngayon, bayan ay niyuyurakan," they wrapped up.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., son of the late dictator Ferdinand Sr. now attempts to take the country's top spot against Robredo in the May 9 polls.

His campaign echoes his father's messaging of a "bagong lipunan," reviving what they say to be a prosperous era for Filipinos during his father's regime, while refusing to address questions posed to him about martial law crimes.

Marcos Jr. has been accused of tax evasion, and has billions of pesos in unpaid in estate taxes, according to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

His camp has also been accused of making use of troll farms to saturate social media platforms with posts in favor of his candidacy and discrediting his opponents.

The performers then called on the audience for togetherness that the act of community drinking in tagayan perpetuates.

"Ang yaman ng bayan ay para sa lahat at hindi lamang sa iilan, ang tagay ng lambanog ay para sa lahat. Kasama lahat, walang maiiwan," they shouted, echoing Robredo's campaign message of an inclusive government where no one is left behind.

The Lucena rally was named "QUEZONduan," a play on the word "kasunduan," which the tanggero and drinkers made good on as they shouted cheers to Robredo's arrival.

"Na'ay po (here's the drink)," the tanggero shouted, to which the rest of the group replied, "Pakinabangan (Make good use of it)," referencing the province's kasunduan or pact in support of Robredo.

Performers at the Lucena, Quezon rally pour the first shot of the province’s local spirit lambanog to ward off “tax evaders, revisionists, apologists, trolls, and traitors to the country.” @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/8uklsduFhn — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 28, 2022

Robredo previously toured Quezon just 11 days before, barnstorming through Real, Infanta, General Nakar, and Polilio Group of Islands.

The "QUEZONduan" was attended by 80,000 supporters, according to local organizers.