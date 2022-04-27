Over a hundred thousand attended Vice President Leni Robredo's second rally in Malolos, Bulacan, organizers said. Photo courtesy of VP Leni Media Bureau.

MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan – Vice-President Leni Robredo on Wednesday held her second grand rally in this province, where she saw 140,000 supporters participate, according to crowd estimates by the local organizer.

The rally – titled “Republika 2.0: Tindig ng Bulakenyo” – drew a significant crowd increase from the 45,000 that gathered on March 5.

Instead of a sea of pink, the crowd waved miniature Philippine flags at the Malolos Sports Complex grounds here.

Here in Bulacan, known as the birthplace of the first constitutional democracy in Asia, Philippine flags are waved instead of pink flaglets for Robredo's second visit and rally titled "Republika 2.0 Tindig ng Bulakenyo."

Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando of the National Unity Party, who endorsed Robredo’s candidacy in March, was with her again onstage tonight, and raised her hand in front of the crowd.

“Ang lalawigan ng Bulacan bilang tahanan ng unang malayang republika ng Asya ay handa nang salubungin ang liwanag ng bagong republika,” Fernando said.

Robredo was not joined in Bulacan by running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who instead visited Caloocan, Navotas, and Malabon on Wednesday.

“Twelve days to go na lang kaya nagsi-spread kami para mas maraming mapuntahan,” Robredo said.

Robredo’s runningmate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan was not at the Malolos rally today, he instead visited Caloocan, Navotas, and Malabon where Mayor Lenlen Oreta raised his hand.



Robredo said, "12 days to go na lang kaya nagsi-spread kami para mas maraming mapuntahan."

Celebrities Nadine Lustre, Yeng Constantino, and Darren Espanto performed for the Bulacan crowd, while Vice Ganda made her second appearance at a Robredo rally here.

Vice Ganda makes another appearance at a Robredo rally, but this time without an unkabogable performance. Vice Ganda said she came by to visit but took the opportunity to greet the Bulakenyos who showed up for the rally.

A synchronized drone exhibition capped off the night, the first in Robredo’s rallies, after an extensive fireworks display from the fireworks capital of the Philippines.

Bulacan's Republika 2.0 rally featured the first aerodrone show in the campaign run of VP @lenirobredo.

Robredo is set to tour Quezon again on Thursday.