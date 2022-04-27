MALOLOS CITY, Bulacan – Vice-President Leni Robredo on Wednesday held her second grand rally in this province, where she saw 140,000 supporters participate, according to crowd estimates by the local organizer.
The rally – titled “Republika 2.0: Tindig ng Bulakenyo” – drew a significant crowd increase from the 45,000 that gathered on March 5.
Instead of a sea of pink, the crowd waved miniature Philippine flags at the Malolos Sports Complex grounds here.
Bulacan Governor Daniel Fernando of the National Unity Party, who endorsed Robredo’s candidacy in March, was with her again onstage tonight, and raised her hand in front of the crowd.
“Ang lalawigan ng Bulacan bilang tahanan ng unang malayang republika ng Asya ay handa nang salubungin ang liwanag ng bagong republika,” Fernando said.
Robredo was not joined in Bulacan by running mate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, who instead visited Caloocan, Navotas, and Malabon on Wednesday.
“Twelve days to go na lang kaya nagsi-spread kami para mas maraming mapuntahan,” Robredo said.
Celebrities Nadine Lustre, Yeng Constantino, and Darren Espanto performed for the Bulacan crowd, while Vice Ganda made her second appearance at a Robredo rally here.
A synchronized drone exhibition capped off the night, the first in Robredo’s rallies, after an extensive fireworks display from the fireworks capital of the Philippines.
Robredo is set to tour Quezon again on Thursday.