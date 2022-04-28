Campaign posters for the May 9 local and national elections adorn a fenced property in Quezon City on April 4, 2022. With a little over a month before the elections, candidates from all parties are wooing voters in traditional and non-traditional ways. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has asked President Rodrigo Duterte to declare May 9, 2022, election day, as a special non-working holiday.

"We signed Resolution No. 10784 requesting the President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to declare May 9, 2022 as a special non working holiday all throughout the country in connection with the National and Local Elections," Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan announced Thursday.

The resolution dated April 27 said a holiday was needed "to afford the registered voters the fullest opportunity to participate in the said election and exercise their right to vote."



There are over 67 million registered voters for the 2022 elections, where some 18,000 posts are being contested.

