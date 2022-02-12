MANILA—More than half of the voters registered for the May 9 elections are between 18 and 39 years old, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative Research Group.

That equates to 34,475,639 of the 65,721,230 registered voters.

Meanwhile, some 2.8 million people will vote for the first time this year, the investigative research group added.

Senior citizens comprise the biggest proportion of voters among all age groups, with 10.3 million voters ages 60 years and older.

Of the total registered voters, some 33.64 million are female while 32 million are male.

ABS-CBN researchers added that the total number of registered voters this year is about 21 percent higher than 2016's 54.36 million, and 6 percent more than the 61.8 million registered for the 2019 elections.

Meanwhile, Calabarzon is the region with the most number of voters registered for the May polls, numbering nearly 9.2 million.

Rounding out the top 3 were the National Capital Region and Central Luzon with 7.3 million and 7.29 million listed voters, respectively.

Following Calabarzon and the NCR were Central Visayas (5.20 million), Western Visayas (5.02 million) and the Bicol Region (3.9 million).

The Cordillera Administrative Region, meanwhile, has the fewest registered voters in the country with 1.07 million.

The Comelec has postponed voting registration several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CEBU STILL MOST VOTE-RICH PROVINCE

On the provincial level, Cebu still has the most number of registered voters with 3.25 million, making it a preferred campaign destination of candidates running for national office.

It is followed by Cavite with 2.3 million, Pangasinan (2.088 million), Laguna (2.044 million), and Bulacan (2.007 million).

Quezon City, meanwhile, has the most number of registered voters at 1.4 million, followed by Manila at 1.11 million.

The campaign period ends on May 7. Local contenders can officially start campaigning on March 25.

Vice-President Leni Robredo, Senator Manny Pacquiao, Senator Panfilo Lacson, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, and the son of a fallen dictator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. are among the contenders for the presidency this year.

