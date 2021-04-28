Pateros mayor isolates after close contact with COVID-19 patient

Pateros Mayor Ike Ponce speaks inside the Pateros municipal hall. Picture taken March 16, 2017. Erik De Castro, Reuters/file

MANILA - Pateros Mayor Miguel Ponce III said Wednesday he was in isolation after his driver tested positive for COVID-19.



“I’m currently in isolation because my driver tested positive. I had my swab test yesterday and still awaiting for the result,” he said.



The lone Metro Manila town has recorded a decline in the number of coronavirus infections since April 16, when the total number of active cases was at 814. It was down to 347 as of Tuesday.

The growth of daily infections has slowed down in the past 2 weeks due to stricter lockdown restrictions in Metro Manila and nearby provinces, the Department of Health earlier said.

Authorities, however, called for an extension of the NCR Plus' modified enhanced community quarantine to sustain the downtrend's momentum.

The Philippines on Tuesday logged 7,204 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 1,013,618, with 71,675 active infections.

--With reports from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News