PH logs 7,204 new COVID-19 cases

For 9 straight days, daily tally has been fewer than 10,000

A health worker tends to a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patient supported by a mechanical ventilator and undergoing dialysis at the COVID-19 emergency room of the government hospital National Kidney and Transplant Institute on April 26, 2021 in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — The Philippines logged 7,204 new COVID-19 cases a day after the country's total went past the 1 million mark, the health department announced on Tuesday.

The day's tally raised the country's cumulative total to 1,013,618, with 71,675 as active infections.

This is the 9th straight day that new cases counted fewer than 10,000.

According to the Department of Health, the relatively low number of new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday is due to the failure of 22 testing laboratories to submit data last Sunday.

Of those still battling the respiratory disease, 95.2 percent are experiencing mild symptoms, 1.5 percent are asymptomatic, 1.3 percent are severely ill, while 1.1 percent are in critical condition.

The DOH also logged 63 more COVID-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 10,916.

For the 2nd straight day, the agency recorded less than 100 fatalities.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 10,109 to 925,027, accounting for 91.3 percent of the Philippines' overall tally.

It has been over a week since the DOH recorded thousands of new recoveries daily, as it stopped its weekly "mass recoveries" tagging to supposedly address skewed data.

The growth of daily infections has slowed down in the past 2 weeks due to stricter lockdown restrictions in Metro Manila and 4 surrounding provinces Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan, and Cavite — so called "NCR Plus" bubble, but some hospitals remained in full capacity.

Because of this, experts and government officials have recommended the extension of the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) in the bubble, to decongest hospitals still grappling with the disease.

President Rodrigo Duterte is expected to announce new quarantine classifications on Wednesday for the month of May, as lockdown levels are set to expire by end-April.

More details to follow.