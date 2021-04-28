1,412 health workers contract COVID-19 this month, highest monthly tally since 2020

MANILA — New COVID-19 cases recorded during the first 25 days this month among health workers in the country have reached 1,412, the highest monthly tally since October last year, according to Department of Health (DOH) data analyzed by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG).

The DOH had logged 1,506 cases among members of the sector in October 2020.

The ABS-CBN IRG reported that this month's number of cases "is also higher than the combined total for January and February 2021, which had 821 and 419 cases, respectively.”

In total, the number of health workers infected with COVID-19 in the country stood at 17,365, as of April 25, of whom, 195 are active cases.

One death, reportedly involving a nurse, recorded last week brought the death toll among the group to 88.

“Physicians still make up the biggest proportion of fatalities among healthcare workers,” the ABS-CBN IRG said. “This is despite the fact that more nurses have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 than physicians.”

Recoveries are at 17,082.

Of the active cases, 67% have mild symptoms, 16% are asymptomatic, 6% have moderate symptoms, 7% have severe symptoms and 4% are in critical condition.

In terms of profession, the infected health workers are broken down as follows, as of April 24:

6,273 nurses

2,791 physicians

1,271 nursing assistants

902 medical technologists

637 midwives

342 radiologic technologists

239 pharmacists

147 caregivers

1,694 non-medical staff

Of the fatalities, 25 were nurses and 33 were doctors.

The DOH previously said that the increase in COVID-19 cases among workers in the health sector followed the overall surge in infections in the country starting March.

The Philippines was the 26th country to reach 1 million total cases on Monday.

Government data on the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine in the country showed that as of Tuesday, April 27, more than 1.8 million doses have been administered, majority of which on health workers.

