Philippines' COVID-19 infections top 1 million with 8,929 new cases

Residents fail to maintain physical distancing as they line up for the government's financial assistance payout inside a covered court in Barangay Dampalit, Malabon City on April 14, 2021.

MANILA — The Philippines' total COVID-19 cases breached the 1 million mark on Monday with 8,929 new infections, as the country still struggles to cope with another virus surge that pushed hospitals in the capital region near the breaking point.

The country is the 26th in the world to reach the grim milestone, and the 2nd in Southeast Asia, the running tally from Johns Hopkins University showed.

The day's newly-reported cases pushed the country's overall tally to 1,006,428, according to the Department of Health (DOH), with 74,623 remaining as active infections.

Of those still battling the disease, 95.4 percent are experiencing mild symptoms, 1.4 percent are asymptomatic, 0.87 percent have moderate symptoms, 1.3 percent are severely ill, while 1 percent are in critical condition, the latest bulletin showed.

The virus claimed 70 more lives, bringing the death toll to 16,853.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 11,333 to 914,952. Recovered cases account for 90.2 percent of the country's total recorded cases.

The country has been logging thousands of new recoveries daily since last week, as the health department veered away from weekly "mass recovery" tagging to supposedly address skewed data.

The DOH on Monday morning confirmed that it is seeing a slight decline in the 7-day moving average of new COVID-19 cases in the country.

It has also seen a decline in the utilization rate of intensive care unit (ICU) beds, although this is due to the expansion of beds in one hospital.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this should not make Filipinos complacent as hospitals are still facing challenges.

The DOH had also said it favors the extension of current quarantine restrictions to keep the number of cases stable.

Meanwhile, the country continues to struggle to get a hold of fresh vaccine supplies or deliveries, and has only administered over 1.6 million doses from the 2 brands it have so far since its rollout started in March.

Based on government data as of April 22, nearly 1.4 Filipinos have been vaccinated against COVID-19, still far from the target 70 million to achieve herd immunity.

NEW CASES YET TO FLATTEN DESPITE OVER YEAR-LONG LOCKDOWNS

Metro Manila and neighboring provinces Rizal, Laguna, Bulacan, and Cavite— collectively called "NCR Plus"— were also placed under modified enhanced community quarantine until April 30 to contain the alarming spike of COVID-19 infections, a bulk of which came from these areas.

The bubble had previously been under the stricter enhanced community quarantine for two weeks.

While the DOH has mainly attributed the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks to non-compliance with health protocols, it has also recognized how the presence of more transmissible variants may have contributed to the quick spread of the virus.

The Philippines was the first country in Asia to go under a nationwide lockdown, and broad restrictions and movement curbs saw its economy slump 9.6 percent last year, its worst economic contraction on record.

Despite being placed under lockdowns since late March last year, the Philippines has yet to flatten the number of new cases, with the World Health Organization saying the country is still in its first COVID-19 wave.

A Chinese woman who arrived from Wuhan City, China in January last year was the Philippines' first COVID-19 case. The disease is believed to have first emerged in Wuhan in late 2019.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.



