President Rodrigo Duterte flashes his signature pose with the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) candidates in the national and local elections during the PDP- Laban campaign rally in Caloocan City on April 19, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA — It remains to be seen whether President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the joint PDP-Laban faction and UniTeam campaign rallies slated soon, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

Acting Palace spokesperson Martin Andanar said there was already an invitation but the venue and date have yet to be announced.

"Hindi ako nakakatiyak kung siya ay dadalo (I am not sure if he will attend)... I will try to ask him," Andanar told reporters.

On Monday, the PDP-Laban wing he supports announced joining forces with the UniTeam of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. and running-mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio for their campaign sorties.

The poster teased that Duterte, who has yet to endorse any presidential candidate, may be present during the event.

UniTeam's Senate slate is composed of several administration allies and former officials of the Duterte administration.

The PDP-Laban has endorsed Marcos, Jr. for the presidency, while they adopted Duterte's daughter as their vice-presidential candidate.

The country will hold its elections on May 9.