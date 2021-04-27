Palace denies PH missed chance to get 200 ICU beds amid COVID-19 surge

Patients, seated beside their guardians, are treated on wheelchairs at a makeshift extension of the COVID-19 Emergency Room at the National Kidney and Transplant Institute on April 26, 2021 in Quezon City, which has declared overcapacity following a surge of COVID-19 infections in Metro Manila. Eloisa Lopez, Reuters

MANILA — Malacañang on Tuesday denied a report that the Philippines lost its chance to acquire 200 beds for intensive care units, the utilization of which spiked as COVID-19 cases surged.

The alleged bungled deal with an Austrian firm for the "deliver-now-pay-later" ICU beds caused a shouting session in a Cabinet meeting where Health Secretary Francisco Duque III was allegedly rebuked, according to an Inquirer report quoting sources.

"Wala pong katotohanan 'to," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(There is no truth to this.)

Video courtesy of PTV

The deal covers 200 hospital beds, including only 15 ICU beds, he said in a press briefing.

"Wala pong shouting match kasi ang talagang kinakailangan ng Pilipinas ngayon ay ICU beds, at patuloy po ang pag-uusap sa pamumuno po ni Secretary Duque para dito sa additional 200 ICU beds, and the same proponent po na Austrian company is involved," Roque said.

(There was no shouting match because what the Philippines needs are ICU beds, and negotiations led by Secretary Duque are ongoing for these 200 ICU beds.)

The Austrian firm is expected to submit a proposal on this next week because authorities have identified where the ICU beds are needed, he said.

The Philippines has confirmed 1,006,428 COVID-19 infections, of which 74,623 were active as of Monday.

In Metro Manila, home to some 12 million people, about 71 percent of ICU beds were occupied as of April 25.