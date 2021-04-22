Gov't eyes lowering ICU utilization in Metro Manila by 10 pct

Watch more in iWantTFC

Authorities aim to bring slash 10 percent the utilization rate of intensive care units in Metro Manila, which is battling an uptick in coronavirus infections, officials said on Thursday.

Eighty-percent of the capital region's 700 ICU beds are currently occupied, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

Several hospitals committed to convert their facilities into 176 ICU beds by May, said Vince Dizon, deputy chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

"Iyong current na 82 [percent ICU utilization] ay bababa po sa roughly 70 plus percent," he said in a press briefing.

(Roughly, the current 82 will go down to roughly 70 plus percent)

A 70-percent utilization rates falls under the health department's "moderate risk" category, said Roque. The current 82-percent utilization is classified as "high risk," according to to the agency's website.

'Asked if this would warrant a loosening of the area's quarantine level, Roque said, "Hindi ko pa po alam."

"Ang formula talaga, 70-percent healthcare utilization rate warrants GCQ (general community quarantine). Pero titignan mo rin iyong daily attack rate saka iyong 2-week average attack rate. Tatlo kasi iyang kinukonsidera," he said.

Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal are under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second strictest quarantine level, until April 30.