PH Air Force helicopter crashes in Bohol

MANILA - A Philippine Air Force (PAF) helicopter crashed on the shoreline of Getafe town in Bohol on Tuesday morning, a military spokesman said.

The MD-520MG was on a maintenance flight from Mactan Island when the crash happened at around 9:40 a.m., PAF said spokesman Lt. Col. Maynard Mariano.

"We can confirm that we have a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Bohol," Mariano told reporters.

The Air Force has yet to release any information on the passengers and their condition, he added.

"Right now, it's still under investigation," Mariano said when asked what caused the incident.

In January, a PAF helicopter on its way back from a resupply mission crashed in Bukidnon and left all of its 7 passengers dead.

More details to follow.