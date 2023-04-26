The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is recommending a ban on shellfish gathering and seaweed harvesting in some areas of Caluya, Antique.

The agency said shellfish and seaweed may have greater exposure to contaminants due to the oil spill.

However, they already recommended to allow fishing activities in affected areas such as Sitio Sabang, Barangay Tinogboc, Sitio Sigayan, Sitio Toong, Barangay Semirara, Sitio Liwagao, Barangay Sibolo.

In their latest bulletin, they said all water samples collected from Caluya, Antique on March 28 passed the Department of Environment and Natural Resources' standard for oil and grease of less than 3.0 mg per liter.

Further, the BFAR said fish samples collected from the province on April 11 showed no signs of oil tainting, but signs of oil tainting were observed on shellfish samples.

To ensure safety, fish catch shall be reported to the barangay using the form on the record of fish catch issued by the Office of the Municipal Agriculturist.

