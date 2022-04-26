Supporters welcome presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo and her running mate Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan to Gapan City, Nueva Ecija for "Anehan Na Naman!: Nueva Ecija Miting de Avance" on Monday, April 25, 2022. Farmers and other sectoral representatives joined the tandem onstage to raise their hands as a sign of support in the May 9 elections. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday rejected allegations that she was “elitist,” emphasizing her “simple” lifestyle and her office’s projects that mostly benefited the poor.

In her speech at a campaign rally in Gapan City, Nueva Ecija, Robredo dubbed as "fake news" her critics' claim that she favors the elite.

“Pag-aralan niyo po 'yung mga proyekto namin, kahit pa po fine-fake news tayo... Tingnan 'yung aming pagbuhay, napakasimple ng ating pagbuhay. Tingnan 'yung ating mga proyekto, lahat ng proyekto natin para sa mga mahihirap. Kaya walang basehan 'yung pagsabi ng mga elitista,” Robredo said.

(Study our projects, even though we are targeted by fake news. Look at our lifestyle, it is very simple. Look at our projects, they were all for the poor. There is no basis to claims that we are elitist.)

Robredo, a lawyer for the disadvantaged before entering politics, did not mention who accused her of being elitist.

But Manila Mayor Isko Moreno recently called her camp and supporters “matapobre,” accusing them of thinking highly of themselves and belittling the poor.

Robredo mentioned some of the pro-poor projects of her office in Nueva Ecija, including financial and medical assistance for the Dr. Paulino J. Garcia Memorial Research and Medical Center in Cabanatuan and the Talavera General Hospital.

“Nagbaba po tayo ng pondo para sa medical assistance para 'yung mga kababayan natin na kulang ang pambayad sa ospital, doon po sa pondo namin icha-charge para hindi nagiging sagabal 'yung kawalan ng pera para makatulong at mapagamot,” Robredo said.

(We released funds for medical assistance to our compatriots who cannot settle their hospital bills, these are charged to the funds so that their lack of money will not be a hurdle to seeking treatment.)

At the end of the rally, priests and ordinary workers raised the hands of Robredo and and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

Robredo also attended a multi-sectoral gathering in Cabanatuan City where she addressed false information on an earlier statement she made about Filipino seamen.

“Yung akin pong mga statement tungkol sa programa sa seamen, pinutol-putol, iba na 'yung paniniwala ng mga seafarers natin. Mabuti, 'yung ibang nakakaintindi na tsinatsagaan na panoorin 'yung hindi spliced na videos. Dapat nga po maging masaya tayo, first time bibigyan ng priority 'yung maritime industry,” Robredo said.

(My statement on the program for seamen was spliced and was misunderstood by our seafarers. It's a good thing that some who understand the issue were patient enough to watch the full videos. We should be happy because this was the first time that the maritime industry was given priority.)

She reiterated her plan to upgrade the trainings of Filipino seafarers so they would qualify for higher pay.

