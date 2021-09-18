Photo from Karen Davila's vlog

Leni Robredo has always been known for her simple lifestyle, and that reflects on her Manila residence where she has been staying since being voted vice president in 2016.

In a rare opportunity, Robredo let the public glimpse her a little more than 100 square-meter condominium unit through the vlog of broadcaster Karen Davila.

“Very comfortable kami rito. Hindi na ako naghangad na magkaroon ng malaki. Naghangad kami ng sarili, pero ito sa in-laws ko. Never akong naghangad ng malaking bahay kasi never kaming nasanay. Even in Naga sa mas maliit ang bahay namin,” Robredo said.

According to Robredo, she wants to feel a semblance of normalcy after she is done with her job and when she enters her home.

“Napakahalaga sa public servant na hindi ka masyadong naa-attach sa power. Hindi ka masyado naa-attach sa posisyon. Pagpasok ko sa pinto nanay na ulit ako,” Robredo said.

The condo features a limited space for living and dining areas, the kitchen, and a small home gymnasium for her daughters.

“Hindi kami pwedeng bili nang bili kasi wala kaming lalagyan. Pero nasanay kami doon kasi sa Naga,” the vice president explained.

Watch more on iWantTFC

Robredo also acknowledged doing grocery for her family, following a strict monthly budget.

Asked why she keeps a low profile despite being the vice president, she said she did not want her position to change their lives.

Robredo also tried to avoid depending on security personnel, besides acknowledging that she has shared her personal information to different online stores.

“Wala naman mag-i-interes sakin. Wala silang makukuha sa’kin,” she quipped.

Meanwhile, Robredo also shared how her daughters entered top schools known for expensive tuition.

Aika Robredo got a full scholarship with allowances when she studied at Harvard University, while youngest Jillian received a scholarship, too, at New York University.

Tricia, meanwhile, who took medicine at Ateneo de Manila University, was given a scholarship when her father died.

Robredo has always reminded her children about working hard and giving their best in whatever task they are doing.

“No free lunch. You are not entitled to anything you have not worked hard for. [Second], no task is too small. Kahit ano ang dumaan sa kanila kailangan paghusayan nila,” she said.

She also taught them that kindness always prevails, and preached the importance of faith and humility.

Robredo could not evade questions about the upcoming presidential elections to which she did not answer categorically.

However, she said her daughters want her to retire from public service after her term as vice president.

“Ang pakiramdam nila hindi ko dineserve ang treatment sa akin in the last 5 years. So ’yung mga wish nila sa akin, magpahinga na,” Robredo said.

“Parati sa akin klaro na ’yung Diyos naman, meron siyang plano para sa’ting lahat. Dapat nasa state of grace lang tayo.”

She also made it clear that she has no ill feelings toward President Rodrigo Duterte despite their differences.

RELATED VIDEO