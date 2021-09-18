Vice President Leni Robredo. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

A discernment mass was celebrated on Saturday to help Vice President Leni Robredo decide if she will run for president next year.

The mass, which coincided with the Feast of Our Lady of Peñafrancia was led by Rev. Fr. Bienvenido Nebres SJ, former president of Ateneo de Manila University.

"We come together for this mass for our 25th Sunday of the year to pray in particular for our Vice President Leni Robredo as she and her team discern for her candidacy . . . How better she can serve our people especially the poor and needy," Nebres said, inviting the public to do their share in supporting Robredo.



"(Jesus) identifies with the least of our brothers and sisters, and we know the least of our brothers and sisters among us continues to suffer and suffer very much. We learn daily of so many affected by COVID . . . We know about the struggle of front liners, we know about hunger and pain of children and so many people.

"I invite you to consider Pope Francis' invitation to begin by looking for concrete people and realities and the margins . . . If we support them, walk with them, it can be also our way of helping Vice President Leni make a difference for the most needy of our country.

"Because in the end, she can help us, guide us, but she can only achieve because we do our share. We can help her build our country from the ground, from the margins and the periphery."

Among those who joined the mass were former Senator Bam Aquino; Viel Aquino-Dee, sister of the late President Benigno Aquino III; and Palanca awardee writer Mike Coroza.

Robredo said on Friday she would work until the "last day" possible to unite anti-administration forces in the 2022 elections, the filing of candidacies for which would come in around 2 weeks.

The vice president bared she plans to meet with Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, who are potential candidates for president next year.

"Mayroong plano pero hindi pa siya natutuloy," she said, when asked if she would sit down with Pacquiao and Moreno.

The vice president declined to elaborate on this meeting, saying she did not want to preempt and possibly cancel the talks.

