Isko on LGBT flak: 'Arrogant people will never understand street slang'

Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso cracks several jokes during his campaign rally in Butuan City on April 18, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer Isko Moreno Domagoso on Friday defended his "free booking" joke in a sortie, which offended members of the LGBT community.

In a campaign rally in Butuan City earlier this week, Domagoso told his LGBT supporters that his son Joaquin is "free for bookings" as long as they would not "eat" him.

"Yung mga mapagmataas, matapobre or yung feeling nila sila ang alta sosyedad, will never understand the language o lenguwahe sa kalsada," Domagoso told reporters in a chance interview in Caloocan.

"We know ourselves. We know when and where to offend and alam nila na it’s joke time, it’s fun time and I’m speaking their language," he said.

(People who think highly of themselves, who look down on others and who feel that they are part of high society will never understand the language used in streets. We know ourselves. We know when and where to offend, and they know that it's joke time, it’s fun time and I’m speaking their language.)

Among those who were offended with Domagoso's "free booking" joke is Pantay Pilipinas, which described the Manila mayor's comments as a form of "toxic masculinity and fake allyship."

Bahaghari, another LGBT group, said the Manila mayor's antics showed that he is "not taking [them] seriously."

"Bakit po hindi mga kongkretong patakaran para mabigyan ng karapatan ang LGBT community, at puro na lang po biro, puro na lang po insulto at pagmamaliit ang ginagawa sa amin?" Bahaghari chairperson Rey Valmores-Salinas earlier said.

The Manila mayor belied accusations that he has been insulting members of the LGBT community by treating them as a joke.

"Iba yung sinasabi nila sa ginagawa namin," he said.

"Bisita kayo sa [Manila] city hall. Gawa na yung bagong banyo doon. They will see," he said, referring to the gender-neutral toilets in the capital city.

(What they are saying is different from what we are doing. They should visit Manila City Hall. The new toilets have been constructed. They will see.)

In 2020, the local government of Manila passed City Ordinance No. 8695, which bans gender discrimination in work places and communities in the capital city.

Under the Manila LGBTQI Protection Ordinance of 2020, all businesses in the city are required to "provide gender-neutral toilets" for their permits to be approved or renewed.

"'Yung sinabi ko na Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, mayaman, middle class, mahirap, babae, lalaki, bakla, tomboy, pantay-pantay," he said.

"I mean it and in fact we practice it so 'yung personal preference mo sa buhay, wala akong prejudice," he said.

(I have been saying that I treat everyone equally regardless if they are from Mindanao, Visayas, Luzon, rich, middle class, poor, female, male, gay, lesbian. I mean it and in fact we practice it so I have no prejudice against your personal preference in life.)

There are just some people who are committed to think ill of his deeds and statements, especially if they support other presidential candidates, Domagoso alleged.

"Alam mo ang kalaban mo kahit maghihilata ka sa kalye, kahit na ano pang gawin mo, walang masasabing matino sa iyo," he said. "Ang masasabi ko lang sa kanila, 'Good luck.'"

(Your opponents will say nothing good about you even if you lay flat on the street. All I can say to them is, 'Good luck.')