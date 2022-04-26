Marawi City, 7 other Mindanao towns placed under Comelec control

This photo taken on May 23, 2021 shows Philippine soldiers looking over workers constructing a building which was a main battleground in 2017 when Islamic State-inspired Muslim militants laid siege to the southern Philippine city of Marawi, resulting in a five-month campaign that claimed more than 1,000 lives until government troops re-took control. (Ferdinand Cabrera, AFP/file)

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Tuesday announced it has placed Marawi City and 7 other municipalities in Mindanao under its control, citing recommendations from the government security forces.

Thirteen days before the May 9 elections, Comelec put under their control 8 areas in Mindanao, namely:

IN MAGUINDANAO

Buluan

Datu Odin Sinsuat

Datu Piang

Mangudadatu

Pandag

Sultan Kudarat

IN LANAO DEL SUR

Marawi City

Maguing

Marawi City was the “ground zero” of 5 month-long battle government security forces and the ISIS-linked Maute group.

"Upon the joint recommendation of the Philippine National Police and Armed Forces of the Philippines and Regional Election Director Ray Sumalipao, the Committee on the Ban on Firearms and Security Concerns (CBFSC) placed [has placed these areas] under COMELEC control," Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said in a statement.

Earlier, the Comelec also put under their control Tubaran and Malabang towns in Lanao del Sur.

Under Comelec Resolution No. 10757, an area can be put under Comelec control in the following circumstances:

History of/or current intense rivalry among contending parties Incidents of politically-motivated violence involving aspirants/candidates and other supporters Violence may be facilitated by the employment of Private Armed Groups Serious armed threats posed by violent groups

The Comelec has identified 104 "areas of election concern" nationwide, the disclosure of which it withheld pending "monitoring."

