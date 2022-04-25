Young people participate in a mock election as part of the Commission on Election’s information drive for the youth at the Marikina Convention Center on April 4, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has identified 104 "areas of election concern" nationwide, the disclosure of which it withheld pending "monitoring."

"In the entire country we have more or less 104 areas of concern but I cannot particularly pinpoint… The reason why we cannot give as of yet… is because we are constantly monitoring the situation especially coming from the field," said Commissioner George Garcia.

Garcia was in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental to represent Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan in the signing of a peace covenant.

The Comelec earlier placed Tubaran and Malabang towns in Lanao del Sur under its control.

Comelec control includes immediate and direct control and supervision over national and local officials and employees, as well as full control and supervision over all national and local law enforcement agencies.

Grounds to declare an area under Comelec control include the following.

• History of/or current intense rivalry among the contenting parties

• The area has been previously declared under Comelec control

• Incidence of politically-motivated violence involving aspirants/candidates and/or their supporters

• Violence may be facilitated by the employment of private armed groups and serious armed threats posed by the Communist Terrorist Group and/or other threat groups

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Dionardo Carlos on Monday said 40,000 cops would be deployed nationwide for the May 9 polls, especially in “areas of concern.”

