Comelec to approve panelists, questions for KBP interviews

Scenes during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc has to approve the panelists and their questions for the poll body’s panel interview with the presidential and vice presidential candidates in cooperation with the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster sa Pilipinas (KBP).

"Kailangan i-submit nila sa amin. In fact pati yung mga question na puwede ibato sa kandidato," said Commissioner George Erwin Garcia.

Garcia said the en banc may approve the memorandum of agreement with the KBP during their session Wednesday.

KBP was initially tapped to mount the last leg of Comelec debates after Impact Hub Manila's financial woes with Sofitel.

The Comelec later decided to cancel the debates and instead hold a one-on-one interview with the candidates.

Garcia said they have already communicated with the campaign teams of candidates who would like to see the guidelines and the rules of the interview.

He added that the rules and guidelines for the panel interviews should be finalized Wednesday.