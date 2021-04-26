Moderna applies for emergency COVID-19 vaccine use in the Philippines

Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are pictured at a rural vaccination site in Columbus, New Mexico, US, April 16, 2021. Paul Ratje, Reuters/File

MANILA - US drugmaker Moderna Inc on Monday filed an application for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine in the Philippines, Food and Drug Administration chief Rolando Enrique Domingo told reporters.

The Philippines expects the delivery of 194,000 doses of Moderna's vaccine in May, and another one million shots in July.

The country's Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authority for the vaccine candidates of the following: Pfizer, Astrazeneca, Sinovac, Gamaleya, Johnson and Johnson, and Bharat Biotech.

The Philippines has so far received 3.5 million vaccine doses, of which a million from Sinovac were donated by China, another 2 million were bought directly from Sinovac, and 525,600 AstraZeneca jabs were from global alliance COVAX Facility.

Over 1.7 million doses have so far been administered since the COVID-19 vaccination drive began on March 1.

The country will receive its first delivery of 500,000 doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, and an additional 500,000 doses of the Sinovac vaccine before this month ends.

On Monday, total COVID-19 cases in the Philippines breached the 1 million mark, of which, 74,623 are active.

- with reports from ABS-CBN News

