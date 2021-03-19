Gov't, private sector sign deal to acquire 20 million doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez and port magnate Enrique Razon sign the tripartite agreement to procure Moderna vaccines. Handout

MANILA - The Philippine government and the private sector led by port magnate Enrique Razon on Thursday signed a deal to purchase some 20 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine by US firm Moderna, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Sec. Carlito Galvez said.

Under the tripartite agreement, the government secured 13 million doses of the vaccine, while the private sector ordered 7 million for its frontliners, the vaccine czar said in a statement.

“With the signing of this tripartite agreement, we can say that our bayanihan spirit is truly alive," Galvez said.

“This is part of our goal to vaccinate 70 million of our adult population and recover the economy from the pandemic,” he added.

Galvez said the negotiations to acquire Moderna began last year.

As of March 17, 269,583 medical frontliners and health workers have been inoculated across the country, government data showed.

The Philippines has so far received Sinovac and Astra Zeneca vaccines. It has been negotiating with other brands to secure a steady supply of vaccines.

The Philippines aims to vaccinate 70 million people this year.

