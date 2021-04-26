Erap to be discharged from hospital Monday - family

Photo courtesy of JV Ejercito

MANILA - Former Philippine president Joseph "Erap" Estrada will be discharged from the hospital Monday after a nearly 1-month bout with COVID-19, his family said.

"Our family is overjoyed to announce that our father will finally be discharged from the hospital today," the Estrada family said in a statement. "We would like to express our gratitude to his doctors for their expertise and care."

Estrada was admitted to the hospital late last month after testing positive for COVID-19. He was later transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) due to bacterial infection in the lungs.

He tested negative for COVID-19 last week.

The former Manila mayor also celebrated his 84th birthday last week.

Estrada was a former actor who became president from 1998 until 2001. He did not finish his 6-year term due to a bloodless revolt in 2001, following accusations of corruption.

He was last in public service as Manila City mayor from 2013 until 2019.

