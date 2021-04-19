Ex-president Erap celebrates 84th birthday in regular hospital room

MANILA (UPDATE) - Former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada celebrated his 84th birthday Monday inside a regular hospital room, according to his son.

In a photo provided to ABS-CBN News by former Senator Jinggoy Estrada, the former president is seen with a cake on his bed.

Former President Joseph Estrada celebrated his 84th birthday on April 19, 2021 in a hospital as he continues to battle COVID-19. Photo courtesy of former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada

The younger Estrada was the only one allowed to enter their father’s hospital room given the latter's delicate condition.

"Hindi siya puwedeng mapagod eh. Hindi siya puwedeng mag-entertain ng maraming bisita," Jinggoy said.

Jinggoy’s siblings, Jackie and Jude, also have comorbidities, the former senator said.

"Nag-blow s'ya ng candle. Pinapanood namin sya ng mga kapatid ko, mommy (Loi) ko. At masaya rin naman kahit virtual,” the younger Estrada said.

This year’s celebration, according to Jinggoy, was very much different from the intimate one the family held last year.

Despite the situation that the former president is in now, he remains in high spirits and continues to be thankful to everyone who continuously pray for his recovery, said Jinggoy.

"Nagpapasalamat siya sa lahat ng nagdasal at nanalangin para sa kanyang paggaling. Nagpapasalamat siya sa inyong lahat, sa kanilang lahat actually," Jinggoy said.

Erap, a former actor who became president from 1998 until 2001, was admitted to the hospital late last month after testing positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to the intensive care unit due to bacterial infection in the lungs, but has been transferred to a regular hospital room. He also tested negative for COVID-19 last week.

He was last in public service as Manila City mayor from 2013 until 2019.

