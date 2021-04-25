Philippines' COVID-19 tally nears 1 million with over 8,000 new cases

A medical frontliner vaccinates a fellow health worker against COVID-19 at the Central Philippine University gymnasium in Iloilo CIty on April 20, 2021. As of April 20, the city has vaccinated a total of 1,775 government medical frontliners against the virus. Arnold Almacen, IIloilo City Mayor's Office

MANILA - The Philippines’ COVID-19 tally neared 1 million as it confirmed 8,162 new cases of the disease on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 997,523.

The Department of Health meanwhile also reported 20,509 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 903,665.

This means that the country has a total of 77,075 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

One hundred nine more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 16,783.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2.

Economic managers had been looking forward to a sharp rebound in growth in the second quarter as the economy opened up.

The World Bank however said the country’s slow mass vaccination amid surging COVID-19 cases has prompted it to lower its recovery expectations for the Philippines.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 146.48 million people and caused over 3 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 32 million infections and over 571,000 deaths.

India has overtaken Brazil as the second most badly affected country, with 16.7 million infections. But in terms of deaths, Brazil has recorded more fatalities than India, with the South American country reporting over 389,000 COVID-19 deaths against India’s 192,000 fatalities.