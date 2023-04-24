NDRRMC forms team to mitigate impact of El Niño

People cool off at the Wawa Dam in Rodriguez, RIzal on March 18, 2023 as the summer season nears. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has formed a team to address the impacts of El Niño.

The team, formed during an interagency meeting Monday afternoon, will be led by the Department of the Interior and Local Government with Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Energy (DOE), Department of Health (DOH), Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Office of Civil Defense (OCD), National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), and Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) as members.

A support team composed of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), National Water Resources Board (NWRB), and Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) was also formed.

NDRRMC Executive Director and Civil Defense Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno emphasized the need for an interagency team to address the impacts of the weather phenomenon.

"There are several points that we need to address. We need to prepare for the possible worst case scenario and identify and harmonize short term solutions, medium term, and long term solutions," he said.

State weather bureau PAGASA, during the meeting, also reported its findings about the El Niño phenomenon, which may be felt in the country as early as June to August 2023, and may increase in severity towards the first quarter of 2024.

According to the El Niño forecast, the following areas may experience below normal rainfall conditions.

Abra

Albay

Apayao

Batanes

Benguet

Cagayan

Guimaras

Ifugao

Ilocos Sur

Isabela

Kalinga

Laguna

La Union

Metro Manila

Mountain Province

Nueva Ecija

Occidental Mindoro

Oriental Mindoro

Pampanga

Quezon

Quirino

Rizal

Spratly Islands

Tarlac

Zambales

The provinces of Ilocos Norte, Bataan and Cavite, on the other hand, are already experiencing way below normal rainfall conditions.

El Niño is expected to impact health, energy, environment and water reservoirs in the country.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier ordered government agencies to prepare for the possible impact of the El Niño phenomenon.

On Monday, the President said his administration has plans in place to ensure the country's agricultural sector could weather the impact of a possible El Niño phenomenon.

The NDRRMC said it will be holding a series of meetings to ensure the immediate implementation of interventions to prepare for El Niño.

RELATED VIDEO