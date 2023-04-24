A farmer shows his crops wilted by the drought in Kidapawan, Cotabato Province on April 8, 2016. Vincent Go, ABS-CBN News/File



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday said his administration had plans in place to ensure the country's agricultural sector could weather the impact of a possible El Niño phenomenon.

"Ngayon inaalala namin ay ang El Niño. Kami po ay gumagawa ng maraming plano upang hindi naman mabawasan ang patubig," he told farmers at an event in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija.

(We are now thinking of the impending El Niño. We are crafting many plans to ensure that our water supply would not be reduced.)

He earlier ordered the creation of an El Niño unit and told government agencies to prepare for the said phenomenon, as chances of a dry spell continued to increase.

PAGASA said it might issue an El Niño alert by May.

Marcos Jr. on Monday led the distribution of at least P210 million worth of modern farm equipment and financial aid to different farmers' groups and local governments in Nueva Ecija.

The President also said his administration was prioritizing local crop production, adding that the agriculture sector was among those hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine.

"Naging sentro po ng pagpapaplano... [ang] mag-manufacture tayo ng sarili nating [ani] nang sa ganon ay hindi na tayo kailangang umasa sa importation," Marcos said.

(Our plans have centered on manufacturing our own crops so that we would no longer rely on importation.)

"Nakita naman natin kung anong nangyari noong masyado tayong umaasa sa importation, noong nagkaroon ng lockdown, noong hindi tayo nakapag-import ay nahirapan tayo sa ating food supply. Nagtaasan pa ang mga presyo."

(We saw what happened when we relied too much on importation. When lockdowns were imposed, we were unable to import so our food supply was also affected. Prices also increased.)

"Kailangan mayroon na tayong lokal na sagot sa mga hamon na ating mahaharap sa darating na ilang taon," he added.

(We need to have local answers to the challenges we will be facing in the coming years.)

PAGASA's climate projections show that El Niño will begin by the third quarter of 2023 or between July and September, and will last until early next year.

El Niño is a weather phenomenon characterized by below-normal rainfall that can lead to dry spells and drought.

— With report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

