Marcos admin scores lowest on fighting inflation: survey

MANILA - More than half of Filipino adults do not approve of how the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has handled inflation, according to a survey released on Wednesday.

While Marcos had a high approval rating in the latest Pulse Asia Awareness and Performance Ratings, his administration received its lowest score on inflation on selected national issues.

As of March, 52 percent of Filipinos disapprove of how Marcos has handled inflation, while only 25 percent approve of the government’s response to rising consumer prices.

Marcos scored high in issues such as responding to calamities, protecting OFWs, fighting criminality, promoting peace, defending Philippine territory, and protecting the environment, where more than half of adult Filipinos approved of his performance.

However, when it comes to stabilizing prices, his administration had only 25 percent approval.

Inflation hit a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January, before slightly easing to 8.6 percent in February. It further slowed to 7.6 percent in March. Analysts, however, also noted that core inflation, which strips away volatile food and fuel prices, had actually risen to 8 percent, from 7.8 percent the previous month.

Prices of sugar, meat, and onions had risen sharply in the last few months, while fuel prices remained high due to the continuing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Department of Agiculture meanwhile earlier warned that rice prices may rise by around P5 per kilo.

During his campaign for the presidency, Marcos promised to work to reduce the price of rice to as low as P20 per kilo.

