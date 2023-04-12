Awareness and performance ratings of top national officials. Pulse Asia

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte enjoyed majority approval and trust ratings in March, results of a Pulse Asia survey showed Wednesday.

The survey results showed that Marcos had an approval rating of 78 percent, while Duterte had 83 percent.

"Majority approval scores are enjoyed by the President and the Vice-President in all geographic areas and socio-economic groupings," Pulse Asia said.

Their ratings were "virtually unchanged" between November 2022 and March 2023, the pollster noted.

Both Marcos and Duterte are also "trusted by most of the country's adult population," Pulse Asia said.

Marcos enjoyed a trust rating of 80 percent, while Duterte scored 85 percent.

Trust ratings of top national officials. Pulse Asia

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and House Speaker Martin Romualdez, meanwhile, tied in their approval ratings after they both got 51 percent.

Their trust ratings slightly differed, however, with Zubiri gaining 48 percent and Romualdez obtaining 44 percent.

Among the country's top national officials, Supreme Court Chief Justice Alexander Gesmundo recorded the lowest approval and trust ratings with 43 percent and 39 percent, respectively.

The pollster further noted that public assessment of the administration's performance was "generally positive," with very few changes recorded between the March survey and the previous poll it held last November.

The 3 most urgent issues that respondents felt the government needed to address were controlling inflation (60 percent), increasing workers' pay (44 percent), and creating more jobs (30 percent).

The survey results showed that 52 percent of Filipinos disapproved of the administration's performance in addressing inflation. But majority of respondents approved of its performance in addressing other national issues such as calamity response and protecting the welfare of migrant workers.

The Pulse Asia survey was conducted between March 15 and 19, using in-person interviews with 1,200 adults aged 18 above across Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao. It had a ± 2.8 percent error margin.

Some of the key developments that took place at the time the survey was held included the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, the House of Representatives' approval of a bill calling for a convention to amend the 1987 Constitution, the Mindoro oil spill, and the naming of 4 additional military bases the United States can use under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA).

