Marcos appoints Acorda as new PNP chief

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed MGen Benjamin Acorda as the new chief of the Philippine National Police.

He will replace outgoing PNP chief PGen Rodolfo Azurin Jr, who is set to retire this Monday.

A member of Philippine Military Academy "Sambisig" Class of 1991, Acorda earned his Master’s Degree in Management from the Philippine Christian University.

Acorda is a former PNP Director of Intelligence and former deputy regional director for Operations of the the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

A change-of-command and retirement honors ceremony for Azurin is scheduled at the PNP headquarters in Camp Crame, Quezon City on Monday.

The ceremony will conclude Azurin's nine-month stint as chief of the country's 220,000-strong police force, which had been marred by controversies including an alleged cover-up of a P6.7-billion drug bust in Manila last October.