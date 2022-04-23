Pastors gather for Pacquiao prayer rally

MANILA - More than 1,000 pastors from various faith and religious groups gathered at San Juan City's Pinaglabanan Shrine on Saturday to attend a prayer rally for Senator Emmanuel "Manny" Pacquiao's presidential candidacy.

Pacquiao, who is running for president under the PROMDI party, is expected to lead the rally along with candidates he endorsed for the Senate and House of Representatives.

Senator Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III, who is the leader of a faction of the country's ruling party PDP-Laban that supports Pacquiao, is also expected to give a speech at Saturday's event.

LOOK: Crowd at Pinaglabanan Shrine all waiting for presidential candidate and Senator Manny Pacquiao to appear on stage.



The pre-event performances start with Ka Freddie Aguilar's folk singer friends. | @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo @ANCALERTS pic.twitter.com/a3pnEby8F4 — Nico Bagsic (@nicobagsic) April 23, 2022

Pimentel's faction has expressed opposition toward the endorsement of another PDP-Laban faction led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi for the presidential candidacy of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Pacquiao's running mate, party-list lawmaker Jose "Lito" Atienza Jr., is also expected to give a video message at the prayer rally.

Atienza has not been able to join Pacquiao's sorties due to a recent knee operation.

- With a report from Nico Bagsic, ABS-CBN News