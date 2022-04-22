Pacquiao to bashers: You can never bully me

Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Presidential bet and senator Manny Pacquiao on Friday said bashers, especially those who keep on belittling him through social media, will never succeed in bullying him.

The PROMDI standard-bearer said in a news conference Friday that he's used to it even before his legendary career as a boxer.

"Hindi na ako natitinag diyan dahil kahit noong unang panahon nung ako'y mahina pa lang, nung ako'y nagi-start pa lang sa boxing... binu-bully ako, sinasabihan ako na 'umuwi ka doon dahil wala kang alam, hindi ka marunong mag-boxing.' Pero hindi ako na-discourage doon. Bakit ako makikinig sa kanila? Sila siguro ang walang pag-asa," Pacquiao said.

"Ang daming tao pinipilit nila akong hinihila pababa. Wala naman akong ginawang masama. Ano ba ang ginawa ko sa taumbayan? Hindi naman ako nagnakaw. Hindi naman ako nang-api ng tao."

PROMDI standard bearer, Senator @MannyPacquiao: Napakalaking tanga naman talaga ng isang taong ninakawan ka na, iboboto mo pa. #Halalan2022 pic.twitter.com/wrtmHYe0c0 — sherrie ann torres (@sherieanntorres) April 21, 2022

The retired boxing icon recalled that his years as a then-struggling boxer, up to his professional life as a fighter, with countless people belittling him, have toughened him from getting hurt by negative comments.

In the end, those who judge him negatively without any basis will be judged by God accordingly, Pacquiao said.

"Ang ginawa ko lang, tumulong ako sa taumbayan, naminigay ako ng libreng pabahay, lahat. Nagpapa-aral ako, namimigay ako ng hanap-buhay. And yet persecuted ako," Pacquiao said.

"Alalahanin natin 'yan, nandiyan ang Panginoon, hindi natutulog. Na He will avenge for those persecuted," he added.

Bashers should instead target those who steal from government coffers, Pacquiao mused.

He placed fourth in the most recent Pulse Asia poll, where 6 percent of respondents said they would vote for him if the elections were held during the March 17 to 21 survey period. This is 2 points lower than the 8 percent he scored in February.

