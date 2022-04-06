Presidential candidate Senator Manny Pacquiao during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential contender Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Wednesday said he paid no heed to the latest pre-election survey as he kept his focus on wooing the poorest voters.

Pacquiao placed fourth in the most recent Pulse Asia poll, where 6 percent of respondents said they would vote for him if the elections were held during the March 17 to 21 survey period. This is 2 points lower than the 8 percent he scored in February.

"Hindi ako nakatingin sa survey ngayon. Ang focus ko ay iyong mga taong maaabot ko, iyong mga mahihirap. Iyong nasa D-E class," Pacquiao said, referring to the "masa."

(I am not looking at the survey. My focus is the people I can reach, the poor, those in the D-E class.)

Senator @MannyPacquiao, Jinkee Pacquiao at Mommy D, nangangampanya sa Caloocan City. pic.twitter.com/HBdsXTSzTV — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) April 6, 2022

About 75 percent of voters are from Class D, Filipinos whose incomes are not enough for a family of 5, Stratbase ADR Institute president Dindo Manhit said in an election briefing in February.

The poorest of the poor or Class E accounts for 14 percent of voters, while 11 percent are from the most affluent classes ABC, Manhit said.

In the latest Pulse Asia survey, Pacquiao had the backing of 5 percent of Class D voters and 13 percent of Class E voters.

"Ang laban ni Manny Pacquiao ay hindi laban para sa sarili ko kundi laban ng sambayanang Filipino, iyong nahihirapan sa buhay at walang opportunity na umasenso," said the PROMDI Party standard bearer.

"Ang Manny Pacquiao na nanggaling sa mahirap, ito ay nakikipaglaban upang magkaroon ng magandang kinabukasan ang mga naghihirap na pamilya," he told reporters in Caloocan.

(The fight of Manny Pacquiao is not for myself, but for the Filipino nation, those who are suffering and have no opportunity to advance in life. They Manny Pacquiao who is from the poor is fighting for a good future for poor families.)

The Mindanaoan senator also pointed out that compared to the 3,000 respondents surveys, there were 67 million registered voters with varied views about politics. He said predicting the outcome of the elections was not possible.

The Pacquiao team said it would barnstorm key areas in Mindanao and the Visayas, with rural folks and the “D-E” classes as main targets.